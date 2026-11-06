Rokita urges Hoosiers to check homes for recalled products

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO) – Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita is urging Hoosiers to check their homes for recalled products after more than 50 items were recalled nationwide by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission in October.

The recalls involve products found throughout the home, including children’s toys, furniture, household appliances and outdoor equipment. Reported hazards include fire, burns, choking, suffocation, falls and entrapment.

Among the recalled children’s products are:

Some of the toys contain button batteries or powerful magnets that can cause serious injuries or death if swallowed. Others pose choking or intestinal blockage hazards.

Several furniture and nursery products were also recalled:

dressers that can tip over if not secured to a wall

nursing pillows that can obstruct an infant’s breathing

convertible high chairs that pose fall and entrapment hazards

bedside sleepers that can collapse or create suffocation risks.

Other recalled household products include space heaters that can overheat and ignite, gas boilers that pose fire and carbon monoxide hazards, microwave grills that can catch fire, and French press coffee makers with glass carafes that can break during use.

Outdoor products on the recall list include gas patio heaters, camping showers, electric cargo bikes and more than 4.4 million Expert Grill brushes. The grill brushes can shed metal bristles that may stick to food and cause serious internal injuries if swallowed.

Rokita says consumers who own a recalled product should stop using it immediately and review the specific recall notice for instructions. Depending on the product, manufacturers may offer a refund, replacement, repair or instructions for safe disposal.

The full list of recalls and instructions for consumers is available through the Consumer Product Safety Commission’s recall website.