Kokomo Airport Runway Upgraded: $8.2 Million Project Done Early

KOKOMO, IND. (WOWO) Kokomo Municipal Airport is wrapping up a major $8.2 million rehabilitation of Runway 5/23, marking a significant improvement for the city’s aviation infrastructure. The project finished ahead of schedule and the $700,000 under budget – boosting safety, efficiency, and regional economic potential.

Upgrades included a rebuilt 5,200 feet of pavement with concrete, upgraded runway lighting, and improved taxiways. Completing the work ahead of schedule saved the city $700,000, demonstrating a commitment to both fiscal responsibility and modern facilities.

Mayor Tyler Moore said the improvements are essential for safety and efficiency, as well as for supporting regional economic development. “A modern airport is vital to our community, and these upgrades position Kokomo as a strong hub for business and travel,” he said.

The renovation ensures the airport meets current standards and provides a safe, reliable facility for pilots, passengers, and regional commerce.