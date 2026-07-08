Rural Michigan Community Stops Proposed 1.4-Gigawatt Power Plant After Weeks of Opposition

The Lead Off

Residents of Lima Township in Washtenaw County successfully challenged plans for a proposed 1.4-gigawatt power plant on farmland after Consumers Energy withdrew the project.

The utility announced July 1 it would end plans for the facility on a 120-acre parcel off South Lima Center Road following weeks of community opposition.

Residents and local officials raised concerns about potential health impacts, land use, and the long-term effects of large-scale industrial development in the rural area.

Consumers Energy withdraws proposed power plant

LIMA TOWNSHIP, MICH. (WOWO) A proposed 1.4-gigawatt power plant in rural Washtenaw County has been abandoned after residents and local officials challenged Consumers Energy’s plans for the facility.

The utility announced July 1 that it would withdraw plans for the project, which had been proposed on a 120-acre parcel of farmland off South Lima Center Road in Lima Township.

The decision followed weeks of opposition from residents and local leaders who questioned the potential impacts of a large power facility on land zoned for agriculture.

“It was such an awesome team effort, how everybody came together,” Lima Township Supervisor Bill VanRiper told Michigan Advance. “There’s no right or left, we’re all fighting for the same thing.”

Resident discovery sparked project questions

The proposed facility was first identified by Ken Klovski, a former DTE executive, after he noticed drilling activity on property across the road from his home.

Klovski reviewed county records and found that the property owner had entered into a three-year option agreement with Consumers Energy.

The agreement did not identify a specific project, and some neighbors initially believed the agreement involved a small electrical substation.

Klovski later found a February 28 filing on an active project map from the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, or MISO, showing a planned 1.4-gigawatt power plant near the Majestic-Milan 345-kilovolt transmission line.

He notified VanRiper, who attempted to get more information from Consumers Energy.

Residents question project purpose and location

Klovski said the proposed facility’s size raised questions because of its proximity to major transmission infrastructure and nearby development.

The proposed plant was similar in scale to a recently announced 1.4-gigawatt data center project in nearby Saline Township involving Oracle Corporation and OpenAI.

Klovski said large power facilities are often located near high-voltage transmission lines and natural gas infrastructure because those locations can reduce transmission costs.

“The closer the power source is to the end user, the lower the cost of transmission,” Klovski said.

He said the Lima Township property had access to natural gas pipelines and nearby transmission infrastructure, making it attractive for energy development.

Community group organizes opposition

Residents formed a community organization called Neighbors United Against Noxious Consumers Energy, or NUANCE, to oppose the proposed project.

The group was created June 6 by Scio Township resident Jeff Parness, who raised concerns about possible health effects associated with emissions from large power facilities.

“The facts speak for themselves about nitrous oxide, sulfur oxide, the particulate matter, the carcinogens,” Parness said.

The group organized community outreach efforts and used public communication channels to express concerns directly to Consumers Energy leadership.

Township passes development moratorium

Following the public debate, the Lima Township Board of Trustees approved a 12-month moratorium on new power-generating facilities on June 12.

VanRiper said he reviewed township zoning rules and legal options to determine what authority the community had regarding the proposed project.

Officials said additional time was needed to evaluate possible responses to large-scale industrial development proposals.

Consumers Energy ends project plans

Consumers Energy CEO Garrick Rochow met with Parness on June 14 to discuss residents’ concerns.

Parness said he urged the company to consider alternative locations, including previously developed industrial sites.

On July 1, Consumers Energy confirmed it would no longer pursue the Lima Township project.

“We will release the option on the land back to the property owner and withdraw our application to study the costs of interconnecting this project to the electric grid with our grid operator,” the company said in a statement.

Consumers Energy also acknowledged concerns from residents, stating that “our communication fell short to the Lima Township community to address their concerns about the project and apologize for that.”

The company said the proposed plant was not connected to the Saline Township data center project and said its generation facilities are built to serve its customers.

Officials plan for future development proposals

Although the Lima Township project has been withdrawn, local officials say they are continuing efforts to prepare for future large-scale development proposals.

VanRiper has joined a group led by Chelsea Mayor Kate Hensen that includes environmental attorneys and local and state officials working on potential regulatory approaches for industrial development.

“Because even though we beat them this time, we’re going to keep this group going and strengthen it for the next time,” VanRiper said.

The Takeaway