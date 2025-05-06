May 6, 2025
RV Layoffs In Elkhart

by Network Indiana0
ELKHART, Ind. (WOWO) — The RV industry has taken some setbacks and now is responding with layoffs that are likely in mid June.

Layoffs in Indiana include 251 people at Cruiser RV in Howe, 147 people at Heartland RV in Elkhart and Middlebury and 51 people at DRV RV, also in Howe.

A notice filed with the Indiana Dept. of Workforce Development, by THOR, which is the parent company of those RV brands, said the layoffs will be effective June 20.

Workers at five plants in Howe will be affected. The notice also includes workers at six plants in Elkhart and one in Middlebury.

Some people who study the economy believe RV manufacturing and its associated activities are a good indication of what’s happening with the economy.

