June 19, 2024
Local News

Mayor Tucker Pushes Web Presence at City Council Meeting

by Mike Wilson0
person using silver laptop computer on desk

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Mayor Sharon Tucker showed up to Fort Wayne City council last night supporting the city’s web portal. Tucker was there backing an overhaul of the city’s web presence. It’s been about 10 years since the city of Fort Wayne has made any major changes to the site Mayor Tucker says the website can be a valuable tool that can inform and engage residents, but worries that not enough people are using or sharing “Engage Fort Wayne” with their friends and family. Meanwhile, the overhaul of organizing all of the city’s events, policies, and other information is expected to take a year.

