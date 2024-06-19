UPDATE: Missing Allen County woman found safe

UPDATE: The woman has been found safe. The Allen County Sheriff’s Department says no other information will be released at this time.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) –A woman who was involved in a crash in Detroit and then went missing is the subject of a search by the Allen County Sheriff. 22-year-old Eryahna Giles hasn’t been seen since June 10th, when she was leaving a vehicle repair shop in Detroit after she was involved in a wreck. Police say Giles has a medical condition and may need medical care. Anything with any information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 260-449-7431