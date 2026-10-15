Samuel Keirns Highlights Criminal Justice Experience in Bid for Allen Superior Court Judge

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Allen County judicial candidate Samuel Keirns says his 28 years of experience in the local criminal justice system have prepared him to serve on the Allen Superior Court bench.

Keirns joined Kayla Blakeslee on Fort Wayne’s Morning News to discuss his qualifications, his approach to the courtroom and a proposed Indiana constitutional amendment that would change the rules governing when judges can deny bail.

Keirns is seeking the Allen Superior Court Criminal Division No. 5 seat, which is being vacated by retiring Judge Fran Gull. He is one of three candidates seeking the position, alongside Rick Treviño and Christina Gull.

Keirns brings 28 years of criminal justice experience

Keirns said he began his career as a probation officer before moving to the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office as a deputy prosecutor. For the past 15 years, he has served as a magistrate in the Allen Superior Court Criminal Division.

In that role, Keirns said felony cases filed in Allen Superior Court come through him for initial hearings, bail hearings and trial scheduling. He also handles many guilty pleas, some sentencing matters, and probation and community corrections violations.

Keirns also presides over Allen County’s reentry court program on Monday afternoons. The certified problem-solving court was established in the early 2000s.

He described the judicial position as a natural next step in his career, saying he has consistently worked his way up through the criminal justice system.

Keirns said his experience on the bench would be an asset in a position involving significant decision-making authority and responsibility for public safety.

Asked whether he would make immediate changes if elected, Keirns said he would first evaluate how the court operates rather than change procedures simply for the sake of change. He said he would look for opportunities to improve efficiency where needed.

Candidate explains proposed changes to Indiana’s bail rules

A significant portion of the interview focused on Public Question No. 1, a proposed amendment to Indiana’s Constitution concerning bail.

The measure would allow judges to deny bail in additional circumstances if prosecutors meet specific evidentiary requirements and demonstrate that no reasonable release conditions would adequately protect the safety of another person or the community.

Keirns declined to take a position for or against the proposal, explaining that judicial officers should avoid commenting on pending legislation or potential changes to the law.

Instead, he outlined how the process could work if voters approve the amendment.

Keirns said prosecutors would need to satisfy two requirements before a defendant could be held without bail. First, the proof would have to be evident or the presumption strong. Second, the state would have to establish by clear and convincing evidence that no reasonable bail conditions could ensure the safety of a specific person or the community.

Keirns emphasized that the proposal would not allow a judge to simply decide to hold someone without bail.

The accused would retain due process protections and have legal representation to challenge the state’s arguments, he said.

If voters reject the amendment, Keirns said courts would continue operating under the existing rules for setting and reviewing bail.

Keirns explains the clear-and-convincing-evidence standard

Blakeslee asked Keirns to explain the clear-and-convincing-evidence standard included in the proposed amendment.

Keirns described it as a standard higher than a preponderance of the evidence but lower than proof beyond a reasonable doubt.

He explained that a preponderance of the evidence generally means showing that something is more likely than not. Beyond a reasonable doubt is the standard prosecutors must meet to secure a criminal conviction.

Keirns pointed to cases involving the termination of parental rights as another example of legal proceedings that use the clear-and-convincing-evidence standard.

He said understanding the distinction between those standards helps explain the burden prosecutors would face when seeking to hold someone without bail under the proposed amendment.

Education and personal background shape judicial approach

Keirns said his personal experiences have also shaped his approach to the bench.

He attended St. John the Baptist Catholic School through eighth grade before graduating from South Side High School. He credited his upbringing and education with helping establish the values he brings to his work.

Keirns said his parents could not afford to pay for college, but the strong work ethic they instilled in him helped him earn academic scholarships at IPFW and a full scholarship to law school.

He attended law school on weekends while continuing to work full time as a probation officer.

In addition to his judicial responsibilities, Keirns said he works as an adjunct professor at Purdue Fort Wayne, teaching college students about the criminal court system. He is also the father of twin 10-year-old daughters.

Keirns said the combination of his personal background and professional experience distinguishes him from the other candidates. He encouraged voters to consider his 28 years in the criminal justice system and 15 years as a magistrate when deciding whom to elect.

How to learn more

Keirns said voters can find more information about his campaign through the Samuel Keirns for Superior Court Judge Facebook page.

He also provided the campaign email address Keirns4Judge@gmail.com during the interview.

Election Day is November 3, and early voting is underway in Indiana.