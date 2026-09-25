Sci-Fi Central returns to Science Central with cosplay, games and fantasy-themed activities

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Science Central is bringing back its annual Sci-Fi Central event next month, featuring a full day of cosplay, games, demonstrations and other science fiction and fantasy-themed activities.

Sci-Fi Central will take place Saturday, Oct. 3, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Science Central in Fort Wayne. This year’s event will highlight the world of fantasy while also featuring activities for science fiction fans. The event is included with regular museum admission.

Visitors are encouraged to come dressed in costumes and will be able to watch a live Dungeons & Dragons one-shot, browse themed vendors, participate in hands-on activities and meet costumed characters and community organizations.

The Sci-Fi Central Cosplay Contest will run from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., with separate categories for children and adults and prizes for the top three contestants in each. Day-of registration will be available until 2 p.m. or until the contest reaches its 40-participant limit.

Artists will also compete for the opportunity to create the official poster for Sci-Fi Central in 2027, which will have a cryptids theme. Visitors can watch artists work throughout the day and vote for their favorite.

Planetarium programming will include Night Sky at 4 p.m. and a Spooky Laser Show at 4:30 p.m. A showing of “One World, One Sky: Big Bird’s Adventure” is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. and requires an additional $1 ticket.

Other programming will include presentations and appearances from the 501st Legion, Heroes Alliance, The Nerdy Flutist and others, along with a children’s book reading and additional games and activities.

More information, including details about the cosplay contest and event programming, is available through Science Central’s website.