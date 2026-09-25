Indiana Learning Center expands tutoring services into northeast Indiana

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Indiana Learning Center LLC is expanding its educational services into Allen, Noble, DeKalb and Adams counties as the organization looks to serve more students and families across northeast Indiana.

The organization, founded by CEO Austin Balser, is an expansion of Junifon Enlightenment LLC, which began as a small tutoring effort in Batesville, Indiana.

Indiana Learning Center provides private tutoring in math, English language arts, reading and other subjects. Tutoring is available both in person and online, with services tailored to students based on their individual goals, strengths and areas where they need additional support.

The organization says affordability and accessibility are also part of its approach. Financial assistance may be available to qualifying families through the Junifon Scholarship and other assistance opportunities.

As part of the northeast Indiana expansion, Indiana Learning Center is working to connect with families, educators and community organizations in the four-county area. The organization is also seeking potential local tutors as it builds its presence in the region.