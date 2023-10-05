Semi Crash Results In One Being Airlifted To Hospital

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind (WOWO) A semi-rollover crash in LaGrange County caused one person to be airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital.

The LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department says the crash happened on County Road 600 West, just north of U.S. 20.

That’s where a Kenworth Semi had attempted to pass a farm tractor in the southbound lane.

According to police, the tractor was turning onto a private road when the semi hit the tractor. The semi continued south before rolling onto its side from the impact.

The driver of the tractor was airlifted to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.

So far the extent of the tractor driver’s injuries are unknown.