New Details Emerge On Man Found Murdered In Maumee River

The killing of 19-year-old found murdered in the Maumee river has led to two arrests.

According to court documents, police responded to reports of a shooting around 10:00 p.m. on the night of September 26th.

That’s when police discovered a bloody shirt and $20, bill but no victim. Our partners in news at 21 Alive say an eyewitness heard gunshots and spotted three men in an alley. Two of them left in a vehicle but returned with a black bag, which they placed over the victim’s body.

Shortly after the shooting, police responded to a car fire resembling the vehicle at the scene and missing a license plate.

Police say a woman reported her car stolen, with her son, 20-year-old Dimitrius Walker, as the last person to use it. Walker initially claimed it was stolen from a gas station.

Last week, the body of 19-year-old Austin Seiman was found by a kayaker.

It was Seiman’s girlfriend who told police he had left to make a drug deal, meeting someone from Facebook, identified as 18-year-old Nasir Owens. Police confirmed her story via facebook messages.

On Wednesday, police arrested both Owens and Walker and were charged with murder and arson.