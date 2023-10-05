October 5, 2023
Local News

New Details Emerge On Man Found Murdered In Maumee River

by Josh Williams0

The killing of 19-year-old found murdered in the Maumee river has led to two arrests.

According to court documents, police responded to reports of a shooting around 10:00 p.m. on the night of September 26th.

That’s when police discovered a bloody shirt and $20, bill but no victim. Our partners in news at 21 Alive say an eyewitness heard gunshots and spotted three men in an alley. Two of them left in a vehicle but returned with a black bag, which they placed over the victim’s body.

Shortly after the shooting, police responded to a car fire resembling the vehicle at the scene and missing a license plate.

Police say a woman reported her car stolen, with her son, 20-year-old Dimitrius Walker, as the last person to use it. Walker initially claimed it was stolen from a gas station.

Last week, the body of 19-year-old Austin Seiman was found by a kayaker.

It was Seiman’s girlfriend who told police he had left to make a drug deal, meeting someone from Facebook, identified as 18-year-old Nasir Owens. Police confirmed her story via facebook messages.

On Wednesday, police arrested both Owens and Walker and were charged with murder and arson.

Related posts

Fighter Jet Returns to Coliseum

Dean Jackson

Angola Business Owner Arrested

WOWO News

Fort Wayne is the 15th best city to find a job in 2017

Saige Driver

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.