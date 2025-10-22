Senate Republicans Press Trump Administration Over Argentine Beef Plans

WASHINGTON, (AP) — Several GOP senators representing agriculture-rich states are pushing back at the president’s stated plans to buy Argentine beef in order to make beef cheaper for U.S. consumers.

Trump floated the idea to reporters when traveling back from south Florida on Sunday evening.

But that’s prompted concerns from Senate Republicans who say the move would ultimately hurt American ranchers.

North Dakota Sen. John Hoeven said he spoke with Trump, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer about the issue when the president hosted Senate Republicans for lunch at the White House on Tuesday.

“It’s very important that we support our cattle ranchers,” Hoeven said, adding that he expects the administration to say more about the issue.

Montana Sen. Steve Daines also raised his objections to Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins, he said.

“I’m more concerned about the Argentine beef coming in that’s undercutting our Made in America cattle,” Daines said.