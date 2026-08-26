Senator Banks, Gary mayor brief President Trump on derecho recovery efforts

GARY, Ind. (WOWO) — U.S. Sen. Jim Banks, R-Indiana, and Gary Mayor Eddie Melton spoke with President Donald Trump by phone Monday, updating him on recovery efforts following the Aug. 11 derecho that caused widespread damage and power outages across Northwest Indiana.

Banks said Trump was briefed on storm damage in Gary and the impact on residents, while also hearing about the community’s ongoing recovery efforts.

Trump approved a Presidential Emergency Declaration for Indiana on Aug. 15 after a request from Gov. Mike Braun.

Banks said Trump is also aware of a request from Indiana’s congressional delegation seeking additional federal assistance for families, homeowners and renters affected by the storm.

“The president loves Gary and has a long history in Gary,” Banks said.

Melton said he used the call to emphasize the city’s need for additional federal resources.

“In my conversation with President Trump, I made it clear that Gary needs immediate access to FEMA resources to support our recovery,” Melton said. “This federal assistance is critical to restoring our neighborhoods, rebuilding our community and making sure Gary emerges from this storm stronger and more resilient than before.”

Banks and Melton also discussed U.S. Steel and the Nippon Steel deal, which the Trump administration approved last year.

The two officials toured several areas of Gary impacted by the storm Monday. Banks also visited the Salvation Army’s Gary location and met with Pastor Eric Boone of Tree of Life Missionary Baptist Church, whose congregation has been providing food to residents.

“The people here step up to help each other,” Banks said.

Banks praised Boone and other churches for their response to the storm, noting that thousands of people have received meals and other assistance.

The senator was also asked about NIPSCO’s response to the storm and Gov. Braun’s call for an investigation into the utility’s preparedness.

Banks said an investigation is warranted.

“What could we have done to avoid it and then learn from it to make sure it doesn’t happen again?” Banks said. “For sure, we should definitely investigate that.”

However, Banks said his immediate priority is restoring power to the remaining customers across Northwest Indiana.

As of 2:30 p.m. Monday, more than 9,000 NIPSCO customers remained without power. About 6,500 of those outages were in Gary.

Banks said the recovery will take time but expressed confidence in the city’s response.

“It’s a long road ahead, but when you see leadership like that,” Banks said of Melton, “it makes you hopeful that we can all pull together and work together and hopefully, Gary will come out of this better and stronger than ever before.”