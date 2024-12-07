No injuries reported in Baldwin Creek Apartment fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – 45 firemen worked to put out a fire at a Baldwin Creek Apartment building late Friday night.

Firefighters responded to the fire just after midnight Saturday morning to find heavy fire and smoke coming from the first floor of the building. The fire continued throughout the building, spreading to the second floor and to the attic.

Residents were able to escape the building before crews arrived, and no injuries were reported.

Half the building was saved from the fire, though heavy damage from water and smoke occurred.

The cause of the fire is not yet known, but crews were able to get the fire under control within two hours.