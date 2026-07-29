Sex Trafficking Investigation Leads to Nine Arrests and Citations in Southwest Michigan

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. — Nine people were arrested or cited following a sex trafficking investigation in Berrien County, according to the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office.

The arrests came as part of a Sex Trafficking Demand Reduction Operation, during which investigators said they contacted more than 50 people according to WNDU.

The sheriff’s office said the operation was focused on addressing demand related to commercial sex activity and investigating potential connections to sex trafficking.

Authorities made a total of nine arrests or issued citations as part of the operation. Three of those arrests involved felony charges.

Those arrested or cited include:

Michael Baughman, 51, of Granger, Indiana, was arrested on allegations of solicitation of a prostitute and carrying a concealed weapon.

Roberto Gonzales Jr., 26, of Granger, Indiana, was arrested on an allegation of solicitation of a prostitute.

Steven Saylor, 43, of Benton Harbor, Michigan, was arrested on allegations of solicitation of a prostitute and a parole violation.

Travis Compton, 46, of Benton Harbor, Michigan, was arrested on allegations of solicitation of a prostitute and possession of cocaine.

Julio Vail-Vasquez, 32, of Guatemala, was arrested on allegations of solicitation of a prostitute and resisting and obstructing.

Frederick Trumble, 70, of Plainwell, Michigan, was arrested on an allegation of solicitation of a prostitute.

Joel Rydecki, 39, of Flint, Michigan, was arrested on an allegation of solicitation of a prostitute.

Fred Hakulinke, 29, of Kalamazoo, Michigan, was arrested on an allegation of solicitation of a prostitute.

Joshua Fulton, 21, of Benton Harbor, Michigan, was arrested on an allegation of solicitation of a prostitute.

The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office did not release additional details about the investigation, including the timeline of the operation or whether additional arrests are expected.

Authorities said the operation was part of ongoing efforts to combat sex trafficking and related crimes in the region.