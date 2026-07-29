Proposal Targeting Political Spending by Utilities, State Contractors Advances in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WOWO)— A proposed Michigan constitutional amendment aimed at limiting political spending by certain regulated utilities and major state contractors is one step closer to appearing before voters this November.

The Michigan Board of State Canvassers voted 3-1 to certify that the campaign committee Michiganders for Money Out of Politics submitted enough valid petition signatures to qualify the proposal for further consideration.

Under Michigan law, the Legislature now has 40 days to adopt the proposal. If lawmakers do not approve it, the measure will advance to the statewide ballot in November.

Supporters say the proposal is designed to reduce the influence of large corporations in state politics by restricting political spending from regulated utilities and companies with significant state contracts.

“This is 100% about free speech,” said Christy McGillivray, co-chair of Michiganders for Money Out of Politics. “It is about how money stifles voters’ free speech. So what this does is it levels the playing field.”

Opponents argue the proposal would have unintended consequences, limiting the political participation of employees and family members connected to businesses covered by the restrictions while leaving other wealthy political donors unaffected.

“The people that don’t get silenced, they are out-of-state billionaires,” said John Sellek, spokesperson for Protect MI Free Speech. “They could come into Michigan and spend as much money as they want on politics, and have even more control over what our public policy looks like or our political system looks like than the people who actually live here and pay taxes.”

The proposal could affect companies such as DTE Energy, which criticized the measure following the board’s decision.

In a statement, the utility described the proposal as “a direct attack on Michiganders” and argued it would silence people connected to affected companies from participating in issues that impact their communities and daily lives.

Opponents have also questioned the petition review process used to verify signatures and say they are considering legal action challenging the certification.

“We saw a couple extra sheets that were duplicated within the 1,000-person sample, so it means we didn’t really have 1,000 sample,” Sellek said.

Supporters maintain the proposal can withstand legal scrutiny if challenged.

“This stands up to Citizens United,” McGillivray said. “This has been tested in courts. We have a really good chance of defending this once we pass it.”

Unless the Michigan Legislature adopts the proposal during the 40-day review period, voters are expected to decide the measure during the November general election.