Shipshewana Mother Arrested After Infant Death Investigation, Indiana State Police Say

SHIPSHWANA, Ind. (WOWO) — A Shipshewana woman has been arrested and charged with murder and neglect of a dependent resulting in death following a months-long investigation into the death of an infant, according to Indiana State Police.

Indiana State Police said detectives, working with the LaGrange County Coroner’s Office, the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department and the Shipshewana Marshal’s Office, investigated the infant’s death after being called to a residence in Shipshewana on April 6, 2026.

Authorities said detectives immediately began a coordinated investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the child’s death.

After reviewing evidence collected during the investigation, detectives determined there was probable cause to pursue criminal charges against the infant’s mother.

On Wednesday, July 29, 2026, 24-year-old Chantel Cunningham of Shipshewana was arrested and charged with:

Murder, a Level 1 felony

Neglect of a dependent causing death, a Level 1 felony

Cunningham was taken into custody and is being held at the LaGrange County Jail.

Indiana State Police said the investigation was conducted with the goal of gathering all available facts and following proper investigative procedures.

“The Indiana State Police recognize the tragic nature of this incident and remain committed to conducting thorough, unbiased investigations,” the agency said in a statement.

Authorities said no additional information is being released at this time.