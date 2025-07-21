Shooting Leaves One Man Dead

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WOWO) – Officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department responded to the 1800 block of River Run Trail just after 3 a.m. to calls of hearing shots fired. Officers located a male suffering from several

gunshot wounds.

Medics transported the male to a local hospital in critical condition, and he was

pronounced deceased at the hospital. The name and age of the victim are currently unknown.

Detectives are searching the area for witnesses, evidence, and camera footage.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1222, Crime

Stoppers at 260-436-7867, or use the anonymous P3 Tips App.