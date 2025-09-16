Silver Alert Issued for Missing Bluffton Teen

BLUFFTON, Ind. (WOWO) – A Statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 16-year-old from Bluffton who police say may be in extreme danger.

The Wells County Sheriff’s Department is searching for Branson Claghorn, described as 5 feet 11 inches tall, 147 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen around 9:20 p.m. Monday, Sept. 15, in Bluffton, about 100 miles northeast of Indianapolis.

Claghorn was last known to be wearing a green jacket, blue jeans, black tennis shoes, and a ball cap. Authorities say he may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wells County Sheriff’s Department at 260-824-3426 or call 911.

UPDATE – Silver Alert 076-2025 issued on Tuesday, September 16, 2025, on Branson Claghorn has been cancelled as of Tuesday, September 16, 2025. For more information on this cancellation, don’t hesitate to get in touch with the Wells County Sheriff’s Department at 260-824-3426.