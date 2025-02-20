Indiana Man Arrested After Threatening Musk On X

HARRISON COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — A man from southern Indiana is in jail accused of threatening Elon Musk’s life on X.

David Cherry is from Palmyra, which is in Harrison County not too far from Corydon.

Indiana State Police say they were contacted by authorities in Texas about threats made on the social media platform by Cherry.

He was tracked down in Clarksville and arrested – after which troopers searched his home and found an AR-15 style rifle, a handgun, ammo, and a ballistic vest.

Cherry is charged with intimidation and is being held in the Harrison County Jail without bond.