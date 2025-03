FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The Indiana State Police may be looking for you.

Applications are being accepted now for the Fort Wayne Regional Dispatch Center which covers the 11-county area served by the Fort Wayne Post.

You must have a high school diploma or GED and the ability to work in the dispatch center.

Two years of public safety communications is preferred but not required.

You can apply online and find more details at the Indiana State Police website.