Social Security Benefits Set for 3.6% Increase in 2027 as Funding Shortfall Looms

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Social Security recipients are set to receive a bigger monthly check in 2027, but the increase comes as the retirement program faces a looming funding shortfall that could trigger substantial benefit cuts without congressional action.

The Social Security Administration announced a 3.6% cost-of-living adjustment for 2027, raising the average retired worker’s monthly benefit by about $75, from $2,095 to $2,170, according to estimates cited by AARP. The adjustment is the largest in four years, topping this year’s 2.8% increase.

The higher payments are intended to help retirees keep pace with rising living expenses, including groceries, utilities, insurance and health care. But the increase also comes as Social Security’s retirement trust fund approaches a projected depletion date of 2032, intensifying the debate over how lawmakers should address the program’s long-term finances.

According to the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, Social Security beneficiaries could face an across-the-board benefit reduction of about 22% in 2032 if Congress fails to act. The 2026 Social Security trustees’ report projects that once the retirement and survivor trust fund’s reserves are depleted, continuing program income would cover approximately 78% of scheduled benefits under current law.

The cost-of-living adjustment, commonly known as COLA, is based on inflation measurements intended to reflect changes in consumer prices. The 2027 increase reflects third-quarter inflation readings, including a 3.9% year-over-year increase in the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers in September.

The new adjustment is expected to add roughly $900 a year to the benefits of an average retiree, according to estimates cited by the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget. However, the dollar increase varies depending on the size of an individual’s benefit.

Retirees receiving higher benefits will generally receive larger increases in dollar terms. The committee estimates that some of the highest-benefit recipients could see annual increases exceeding $2,200. High-earning couples retiring this year at normal retirement age could receive a combined increase of about $3,600, potentially pushing their annual benefits above $100,000.

Those figures have fueled debate over whether the current system distributes cost-of-living increases appropriately and how the government should balance the needs of retirees against the program’s long-term financial obligations.

The increase also comes as retirees face rising Medicare expenses. The standard Medicare Part B premium is projected to climb by $6.60 a month in 2027, reaching $209.50, according to AARP. Higher premiums can offset some of the additional money retirees receive through their Social Security checks, although the net impact varies depending on individual circumstances and other deductions.

The Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget has advocated changes to the way annual cost-of-living adjustments are calculated. Its proposals include using a different inflation measure or placing a dollar cap on increases for higher-income beneficiaries. The group also supports additional revenue and other benefit reforms intended to improve Social Security’s financial outlook.

AARP opposes proposals to reduce or cap annual cost-of-living adjustments, arguing that the increases already struggle to keep pace with the expenses older Americans face. The disagreement reflects a broader policy challenge: ensuring that retirees maintain their purchasing power while preserving the program’s ability to pay benefits over the long term.

The debate also highlights differences in the financial circumstances of younger and older Americans. A Federal Reserve report released in May found that 63% of adults ages 18 to 29 reported doing okay financially or living comfortably in 2025, compared with 83% of adults ages 60 and older. Nearly half of adults under 30 received financial assistance from someone outside their household to cover expenses during the year.

That divide matters to Social Security because the program relies largely on payroll taxes collected from current workers to fund benefits for retirees and other eligible recipients. The program’s financial outlook therefore depends on the relationship between incoming revenue, the number of beneficiaries and the benefits being paid.

Social Security’s projected 2032 trust fund depletion date does not mean the program would stop collecting revenue or that all benefits would automatically disappear. Under current projections, continuing income would still cover most scheduled retirement and survivor benefits, but payments would have to be reduced to match available funding unless lawmakers changed the law.

Congress faces several potential options, including increasing revenue, changing benefit formulas, adjusting eligibility rules or combining multiple reforms. Each approach carries consequences for workers, retirees and future generations, making a long-term agreement politically difficult.

For millions of Americans who depend on Social Security, the 2027 cost-of-living adjustment will provide additional income as household expenses continue to rise. But the larger checks also underscore a growing challenge for policymakers: protecting retirees’ purchasing power while addressing a funding gap that could leave beneficiaries facing automatic cuts if Congress does not intervene.