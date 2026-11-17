LANSING, Mich. (WOWO) — Nearly 700,000 Michigan residents with disabilities are struggling financially, with a new United Way analysis finding that almost half cannot afford basic living expenses.

The report estimates that about 694,000 Michiganders with disabilities — 49% of that population — were living below what the organization calls its ALICE threshold in 2024. That’s slightly higher than the 48% estimated in 2019.

ALICE stands for Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed. The designation identifies people who earn more than the federal poverty level but still don’t make enough to cover necessities such as housing, food, child care, transportation, health care and technology.

The United Way estimates that approximately 1.4 million Michigan residents — about 14% of the state’s population — had at least one disability in 2024. The analysis includes people with ambulatory, cognitive, hearing or vision disabilities.

About 20% of Michiganders with disabilities were living below the federal poverty level. Another 29% were above that line but still struggling to pay for basic needs.

Combined, those groups account for nearly half of the state’s residents with disabilities.

The financial challenges are not limited to Michigan. Nationwide, the United Way estimates about 18% of people with disabilities were below the federal poverty line in 2024, while another 32% fell under the ALICE threshold.

“People with disabilities are our neighbors, friends and family. They’re woven into the fabric of our communities,” said Kaitlynn Lamie, president and CEO of the Michigan Association of United Ways.

Lamie said too many people face barriers to obtaining essentials such as healthy food, transportation, accessible housing and child care. She said the data can help identify gaps and direct assistance where it is needed most.

The United Way uses its ALICE analysis as an alternative measure to the federal poverty level, arguing that the federal measure does not capture the full extent of financial hardship.

For 2026, the federal poverty level was $15,960 for an individual and $33,000 for a family of four.

The ALICE methodology has also drawn criticism. The Mackinac Center for Public Policy challenged the approach in 2024, arguing that the definition of households falling below the threshold is overly simplistic and places large numbers of people in the category.

Separate U.S. Census Bureau figures released in 2024 estimated that 13.2% of Michigan residents and 12.5% of Americans overall were living below the federal poverty level.