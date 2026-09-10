Bridging Two Worlds to Highlight Immigrant and Refugee Stories in Allen County

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Amani Family Services, Wunderkammer Company and photographer Jeffrey Crane are partnering on a new project highlighting the stories of immigrants and refugees who now call Allen County home.

“Bridging Two Worlds” will feature portraits and personal stories from 15 local immigrants, documenting their journeys from their places of birth to building new lives in Northeast Indiana.

The stories include experiences involving civil war, genocide, political unrest, climate crises and other tragedies, while also highlighting the resilience of those who have made Allen County their home.

Each portrait by Crane will be displayed alongside the individual’s personal story.

The free community event will take place Saturday, Sept. 12, from 6 to 9 p.m. at Wunderkammer Company, located at 3402 Fairfield Avenue in Fort Wayne.

The event is part of Welcoming Week, an annual campaign focused on building more welcoming communities for immigrants and fostering greater understanding between immigrants and non-immigrants.

More information about the event is available through Amani Family Services.