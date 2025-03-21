Pounds Of Drugs Seized In Indy

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — Officers with the north district of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department arrested two men and seized around 70 pounds of meth Wednesday.

“This investigation started around December of last year, and officers and detectives have been tirelessly working to establish the probable cause needed to complete this investigation,” Commander IMPD North District Matthew Thomas says.

Police executed search warrants in the 7700 block of Mountain Stream Way, which is near English Avenue and I-465, as well as the 8500 block of Faywood Drive, which is near South Franklin Road and Troy Avenue, in Indianapolis.

44-year-old Timothy Powell and 39-year-old Anthony Milian were arrested, and they are facing several criminal charges, including dealing and possessing meth and cocaine, as well as using a firearm. Powell and Milian were both classified as “violent,” especially because of their criminal pasts.

Officers seized the following items:

– Around 70 pounds of Methamphetamines

– Around 2 pounds of Cocaine

– Around 27 grams of Marijuana

– Over 170 grams of Heroin

– 15 Oxycodone pills

– 4 guns

– 3 cars forfeited

“These substances are known to cause overdoses, impact families, and cause violence,” Thomas says.

Thomas says this case, which resulted in arrests, will now work its way through the criminal justice system.

“These arrests are a significant step in keeping our community safe,” Thomas says. “The amount of meth and firearms seized is staggering, and it’s a clear indication of the dangerous individuals we’re working to remove from our streets. Our officers are committed to targeting those involved in crimes which can lead to violence. I am very proud of all the work officers and detectives put into this investigation and appreciate the collaborative efforts from many units involved.”

Thomas says officers are looking into this.