Indiana Utility Commission Holds Fort Wayne Listening Session

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO)— The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission held a public listening session in Fort Wayne on Monday as part of a broader statewide review of electric and gas utility costs, according to state officials.

The sessions are part of an ongoing effort to examine energy pricing, billing practices, and customer concerns across Indiana. Officials say they are seeking direct input from residents regarding affordability and transparency in utility bills.

During the Fort Wayne meeting, customers described rising monthly energy costs, unexpected charges, and confusion over complex billing statements. Some attendees said they struggle to understand how their bills are calculated and what portion reflects actual usage versus added fees.

One local customer told officials that only about two-thirds of his monthly bill appeared to be tied directly to electricity consumption, while the remainder consisted of various additional charges and fees.

The commission says it will compile feedback from Fort Wayne and other statewide sessions to evaluate potential next steps and determine whether changes to utility pricing or billing practices may be needed in Indiana.