August 14, 2023
Local News

State police investigating Garrett shooting

by Ian Randall0
(Photo Supplied/Indiana State Police)

GARRETT, Ind. (WOWO) – State Police are investigating after a 16-year-old was injured in a shooting Monday morning in Garrett.

Shortly before noon, officers with the Garrett Police Department and deputies with the DeKalb County Sherriff’s Office responded to reports of a shooting on East Edgewater Drive North in the North pointe Crossing Mobile Home Park.

A 16-year-old male victim was found and transported to a local hospital, where he was said to be in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

