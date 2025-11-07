State Rep. Smaltz Calls for Impact Studies on Possible Auburn Casino

AUBURN, IND. (WOWO) Auburn has been identified as a potential site for a casino relocation, specifically near I-69 and State Road 8, according to State Representative Ben Smaltz.

While Smaltz says he is not aware of any formal effort to build a casino, he stressed the need for careful evaluation before any decision is made. “Research shows that expanded gambling access can increase addiction, financial hardship, and other social concerns,” Smaltz said.

He believes any move should include independent reviews of traffic, infrastructure, and the broader community impacts to ensure residents are protected and the region can manage potential challenges.

Smaltz’s cautious approach highlights the balance lawmakers seek between economic development opportunities and protecting public welfare.