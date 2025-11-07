U.S. Secretary of War to Attend Northeast Indiana Defense Summit in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, IND. (WOWO) Fort Wayne will host the fourth annual Northeast Indiana Defense Summit next week, with U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth scheduled to attend.

The two-day summit, running November 11th and 12th, begins at The Pearl Event Center downtown and concludes at Purdue University Fort Wayne’s International Ballroom. The event connects policymakers, defense industry experts, and local business leaders to highlight northeast Indiana’s contributions to national defense and explore opportunities to strengthen the region’s role.

Organizers say the summit is a key platform for collaboration and innovation, showcasing the region’s defense capabilities and fostering partnerships that benefit both the local economy and national security.