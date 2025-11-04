Stepdaughter Death Sentencing

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — A woman in Clark County has been sentenced to multiple decades in prison for the death of her three-year-old stepdaughter.

On Monday, a judge gave Ashanti Jackson 40 years for aggravated battery causing death and three years for neglect of a dependent resulting in death. The sentences will run concurrently and Jackson will get 300 days credit for time served and completed programs.

In August 2023, police were called to Norton Children’s Hospital for a report of a little girl who had suffered a traumatic brain injury. According to Jackson, the girl had a seizure, fell off her bed, and went unconscious. The child died after being on life support for two days.

An autopsy later revealed the girl’s death was a homicide caused by blunt impact injuries to the head. The coroner’s report also said the child suffered “a significant traumatic injury to her abdomen.”