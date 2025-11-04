Fort Wayne Man Arrested On Child Molesting Charge

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — A Fort Wayne man has been arrested following an investigation into the alleged molestation of a 10-year-old girl, according to the Fort Wayne Police Department.

Police said officers were called on October 1 to the 3400 block of Plaza Drive on a report of a suspicious person. When officers arrived, they spoke with a woman who claimed that a man had lured her 10-year-old daughter to his home and then touched her inappropriately.

The case was assigned to Detective Todd Garman of the department’s Crimes Against Persons Unit (CAPS). During the investigation, police identified the suspect as 69-year-old Peter J. Hill.

On Tuesday, November 4, officers went to Hill’s residence, where they took him into custody without incident. He was transported to the Allen County Jail.

Hill faces a preliminary charge of child molesting, a Level 1 felony.

Police said they were assisted in the investigation by the Indiana Department of Child Services and the Dr. Bill Lewis Center for Children.

Authorities emphasized that the investigation is ongoing and that all suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.