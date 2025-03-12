Orders Balance Growth, Protection

INDIANAPOLIS, (WOWO) — Governor Mike Braun signed two executive orders today aimed at protecting the environment while supporting Indiana’s economic growth.

Executive Order 25-38: Simplifying Regulations

This order aligns Indiana’s environmental standards with federal laws like the Clean Air Act and Clean Water Act, ensuring businesses won’t face stricter regulations unless necessary. The goal is to reduce red tape and provide certainty for businesses, all while protecting natural resources.

“We can protect our environment and grow our economy by sticking to federal standards,” said Governor Braun.

Executive Order 25-37: Science, Not Politics

This order rejects politically-driven “environmental justice” initiatives, focusing instead on policies backed by sound science. The goal is to preserve Indiana’s resources while promoting growth and protecting the health of Hoosiers.

“Environmental policy should be based on science, not political agendas,” said Governor Braun.

These moves aim to strike a balance between economic growth and environmental responsibility in Indiana.