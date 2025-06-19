Suspect Arrested in Shooting

Fort Wayne, IN (WOWO) – Just before 3 a.m. on May 21, 2025, FWPD responded to a call on the 4000 block of Oliver Street where a 7-year-old had suffered multiple gunshot wounds. The child had sustained injuries inside the home, but shots were fired from outside the home. The child was rendered medical attention on the scene and rushed to a local hospital for medical care. The child is currently in stable condition.

The Fort Wayne Homicide Unit was assigned to conduct the criminal investigation, and the team has been relentlessly and diligently working to solve the case. Quickly, the team established probable cause to make an arrest. The Fort Wayne Homicide Task Force was initiated, and the suspect was arrested without incident on the 5200 block of Eastwick Drive on June 18, 2025, at 4:33 p.m. The suspect has been identified as a 15-year-old male juvenile. The juvenile was arrested and is currently facing charges of Attempted Murder, Battery with a Deadly Weapon, and two counts of Criminal Recklessness with a Deadly Weapon.

The suspect has been transported to the Allen County Juvenile Center. The shooting is still currently under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department and the Allen County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

*All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.