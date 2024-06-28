Suspect in Missouri Road Rage Incident Arrested in Ohio

ANTWERP, Ohio (WOWO) – Multiple law enforcement agencies worked together to arrest a Mississippi man in connection to a road rage incident.

On Thursday, June 27, 2024, shortly after 4:00 P.M., a commercial vehicle was stopped on US 24 just east of the Ohio/Indiana State Line by the Allen County, Indiana Sheriff’s Department and Indiana State Police. Authorities were assisting Jasper County, Missouri law enforcement in tracking the vehicle driven by 37-year-old Jeremiah Jerome Nix of Greenville, Mississippi, a suspect in a road rage incident.

Upon arrival of Paulding County deputies and Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers, Indiana law enforcement had Nix detained. An arrest warrant for Nix was sent to the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office for a count of Unlawful Use of Weapon, Shooting from a Motor Vehicle at a Person and one count of Assault. Nix is now being held at the Paulding County Jail awaiting an extradition hearing.