June 27, 2024
Local News

Trine president resigns, former president Brooks II named interim

by Derek Decker0

ANGOLA, Ind. (WOWO) – Trine president Dr. John Shannon has resigned from his position, the university announced Thursday.

The search for his replacement is underway, while former president Earl D. Brooks II will serve as the interim.

Shannon’s tenure lasted just one academic year.

The university says the board of trustees plans for a comprehensive, nationwide search for a permanent president. A working group has already been assembled to begin the search process, and while no timetable has been set, it is expected that the new president will be selected within the next 12 months.

