Angola woman accused of kidnapping 5-year-old

ANGOLA, Ind. (WOWO) – An Angola woman is accused of kidnapping a 5-year-old boy Thursday afternoon.

Just before 5 p.m., Steuben County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 4700 block of County Road 100 S. in western Pleasant Township on an initial report of a small child that was just taken from a residence. Upon arrival at the residence, deputies quickly gathered preliminary information to broadcast to area law enforcement in an attempt to locate the child.

During the preliminary investigation, it was determined that a 5-year-old boy was allegedly taken by a relative from the care and custody of the child’s father after the father refused to willingly allow the child to go with that relative. 49-year-old Patricia Reffeitt then left the residence with the child in a red passenger vehicle.

Police learned that the suspect was going to a hospital because the child’s mother, who was going through a divorce from the father, was having some type of medical procedure at Cameron Hospital in Angola.

Sheriff’s deputies were able to locate the child and Reffeitt. The child was found unharmed and returned to his father within about 30 minutes of the initial report. Reffeitt declined to speak with detectives and was taken into custody without incident.

She was booked into the Steuben County Jail on a preliminary charge of kidnapping, a level 5 felony. Reffeitt remains held without bond pending an initial court appearance.