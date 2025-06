FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — A 52-year-old Fort Wayne man has taken a plea deal in a child pornography case.

Joshua Bear pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of possession of child pornography.

The agreement gives him a suspended three-year sentence with probation and no prison time.

If the court approves the deal, a second charge will be dropped.

Investigators say they found thousands of illegal files in Bear’s Dropbox.

A judge will sentence Bear on July 17.