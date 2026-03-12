Teen Takeover Trend Spreads to Northwest Ohio

HOLLAND, OH. (WOWO) Businesses across northwest Ohio are increasing security awareness after a large gathering of teens caused disruption at a Toledo-area trampoline park.

Hundreds of teenagers rushed into Urban Air over the weekend, leading to multiple fights inside the facility. Police reported no arrests or injuries following the incident.

The situation has raised concerns among other entertainment venues in the region about a trend known as “teen takeovers,” where large groups of teenagers organize gatherings through social media that can overwhelm businesses.

Managers at Sky Zone in Holland say they are paying close attention to online posts that could signal a similar event at their location. According to reporting by WTOL, employees say monitoring social media can help them take steps such as closing early or contacting authorities if a gathering appears likely.

Similar events have been reported in other parts of the country, including cities in Georgia and Alabama, where meetups organized online grew into large crowds that became difficult for businesses to manage.

Local employees say the speed at which posts spread on social media has made it easier for large gatherings to form quickly.

Online posts circulating this week have suggested another possible teen gathering could happen Saturday at Ohio Skate in Maumee. WTOL reported that attempts to reach the business for comment were unsuccessful because the rink is closed until later in the week.

For now, local venues say they are remaining alert while monitoring social media for any signs that a similar situation could develop again in the Toledo area.