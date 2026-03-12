Indiana Defends Student ID Voting Ban in Federal Court

INDIANAPOLIS, IND. (WOWO) Indiana state attorneys are asking a federal judge to reject a request to temporarily block a law that prevents college identification cards from being used as voter ID at polling places.

The legal fight centers on a 2025 state law that amended Indiana’s voter identification rules to explicitly exclude student IDs issued by educational institutions. State officials, including Secretary of State Diego Morales, are defending the policy in federal court.

Student and voting rights organizations filed the lawsuit last year, arguing the change could disproportionately affect younger voters who may rely on campus identification rather than driver’s licenses or other forms of ID. The plaintiffs include advocacy groups Count Us IN and Women4Change Indiana, along with Indiana University student Josh Montagne.

In recent court filings, attorneys for the Indiana Attorney General’s Office argued the law does not violate the Constitution and does not significantly burden voters. According to reporting by the Indiana Capital Chronicle, the state maintains that multiple forms of identification remain acceptable under Indiana’s voter ID law, including a driver’s license, a Bureau of Motor Vehicles identification card, or a U.S. passport.

The plaintiffs are seeking a preliminary injunction that would temporarily stop the state from enforcing the ban before the 2026 primary election. A decision on that request could come before the May primary, while a status conference in the case is scheduled for June.

Advocates challenging the law argue that removing student IDs from the list of acceptable identification makes voting more difficult for college students. They claim the change may violate several constitutional protections, including the First and Fourteenth Amendments and the Twenty-Sixth Amendment, which prohibits age-based voting discrimination.

State attorneys counter that lawmakers had legitimate reasons for excluding student IDs, noting the cards vary widely in format and security features between institutions and are not issued under standardized statewide guidelines.

If the law remains in effect, college students will need to present another approved form of photo identification to vote in Indiana elections. A full trial in the case is currently scheduled for January 2027.