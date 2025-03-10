AAA Has Issued Their Annual Safety Alert About Potholes

NATIONWIDE, (WOWO) — In spring, a driver’s thoughts turn to those of busted rims from big holes in the road that seem to pop up out of nowhere.

AAA reminds drivers to slow down and watch out for the pavement chasms that can wreak havoc on your vehicle’s tires, alignment, suspension, and shocks…not to mention your wallet.

Allow more space between you and the car in front of you to increase your chances of spotting potholes.

Pay attention to any new noises your car makes after hitting a pothole, and make sure your tires have the right pressure and plenty of tread.