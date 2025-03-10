March 10, 2025
National News

AAA Has Issued Their Annual Safety Alert About Potholes

by David Scheie0
(Source: https://goo.gl/uaM7ay License: https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

NATIONWIDE, (WOWO) — In spring, a driver’s thoughts turn to those of busted rims from big holes in the road that seem to pop up out of nowhere.

AAA reminds drivers to slow down and watch out for the pavement chasms that can wreak havoc on your vehicle’s tires, alignment, suspension, and shocks…not to mention your wallet.

Allow more space between you and the car in front of you to increase your chances of spotting potholes.

Pay attention to any new noises your car makes after hitting a pothole, and make sure your tires have the right pressure and plenty of tread.

Related posts

Banks co-sponsors bill to eliminate health care exemption for Congress

Darrin Wright

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is expected to announce his VP pick for his independent White House bid

AP News

China targets Banks, other lawmakers over COVID-19 remarks

Network Indiana

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.