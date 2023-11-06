New Ohio Voter Laws Rolled Out This Election Day

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOWO) – In Ohio, to cast a ballot in person, you’ll need to present your driver’s license, state ID or passport to prove your identify.

That’s new this year thanks to a law that took effect in April.

In previous times, those without photo ID could verify their identify by providing a electric or water bill and even other official pieces of mail addressed to them.

However that is no longer the case. Republican lawmakers were concerened over election intergrity when passing the new rules last year.

Groups like the League of Women Voters of Ohio and the ACLU of Ohio opposed the measure. They stated it would needlessly make it harder for some people to vote.

Governor Mike DeWine signed the bill into law in January. Acknowledging the need to add a safeguard to future voting while, despite past elections being deemed secure.

According to the Ohio law, it also limits boards of election to just one absentee ballot drop off box per county. Plus eliminates early voting the day prior to Election Day.

In addtion, it changed the deadline for requesting an absentee ballot to seven days prior to the election. In the past, voters could request an absentee ballot three days before the election.

Other changes to note:

Those voting absentee don’t have to provide photo ID, but can simply provide the last four digits of their Social Security Number when submitting their ballots.

Members of certain religious communities can also provide that information in lieu of a driver’s license if they sign an affidavit stating their religious beliefs prohibit them from appearing in photographs.

HB 458 eliminated a fee for state ID cards, meaning that Ohioans without driver’s licenses can now go to a BMV office and request one free of charge.

There are several types of valid photo identification.

Ohio driver’s license;

State of Ohio ID card;

Interim ID form issued by the Ohio BMV;

A US passport;

A US passport card;

US military ID card;

Ohio National Guard ID card; or

US Department of Veterans Affairs ID card

All photo IDs must have the following:

An expiration date that has not passed;

A photograph of the voter;

The voter’s name, which must substantially conform to the voter’s name as it appears in the Poll List or in the Poll Book

NOTICE: An unexpired Ohio Driver License, State ID Card, or Interim Documentation with your former address IS an ACCEPTABLE form of ID when your current address is in the pollbook.

Polling locations will open from 6:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. and you can find your polling center here.

Check your voter registration status here.