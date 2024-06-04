June 5, 2024
The Department Of Natural Resources Needs Volunteers To Help At The Fishin’ Pond At The Indiana State Fair

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — The fair runs from Aug. 2-18.

The Fishin’ Pond is an immersive fishing experience for ages 5-17 that is free upon entrance to the fair and offered on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday mornings and afternoons of the fair.

Fishin’ Pond volunteers handle various duties, including registering participants, baiting hooks, removing fish from the hook, preparing fishing equipment for use, and guiding families around the pond.

In-person training will be provided for all volunteers.

