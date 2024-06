INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — Indianapolis has the eighth-highest percentage of homes owned by big investment companies of any city included in the study.

A professor at the IU Kelley School of Business says there are pros and cons to institutional investors owning so many homes on blocks around the city.

This issue dates back to the housing market collapse in 2008 when people had their homes foreclosed on; those big investors swooped in to buy them up.