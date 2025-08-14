The Fashion Farm Suffers Fire

NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — The fire was reported around 11 o’clock, Monday night, by a passerby.

Crews remained on scene for five hours after that to douse the flames and hotspots.

Officials say the blaze started in the back of the building near the kitchen and utilities.

The restaurant, which opened in 1975 after a tornado devastated the property, had been set to close after this year’s 53rd and final Pumpkin Fantasyland as owners Russell and Patricia Becker plan to retire.

Despite the loss, the Becker family confirmed the event will continue October 1st through 31st, as scheduled.

In a Facebook post, the owners thanked the community for its support and asked visitors to stay away from the property, for now.