FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Emergency crews rushed to a house in the 1200 block of Burgess Street.

This house is a few blocks west of Sherman Boulevard and north of the Saint Marys River.

Reports of the fire started coming in around 5:30 a.m.

According to the FWFD, the fire originated in the lower part of the house.

Fortunately, one person managed to escape the house, and there were no reported injuries.