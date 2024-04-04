The Fort Wayne Mayoral Race Now Has Six Candidates

Austin Knox, Wayne Township Trustee, is the latest candidate to throw his hat in the ring in the race to fill the rest of Tom Henry’s term. Knox has experience in caucus elections, having been unanimously selected through caucus to get his trustee position.

Knox will face State Representative Phil Giaquinta, Councilwomen Michelle Chambers and Sharon Tucker, as well as Jorge Fernandez, and Palermo Galindo.

Democratic Precinct Committeemen will vote on April 20th, but there will be a town hall two days prior, which is open to the public, with seating preference given to committeemen.