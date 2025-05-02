The Papal Conclave Set To Begin Wednesday

VATICAN, (WOWO) — Last Friday, maintenance workers at the Vatican installed the chimney on the Sistine Chapel and it’s that chimney along with the smoke that will come from it that will have the world’s attention.

The tradition of burning the ballots as the Cardinals vote for the new pope began in the 1500’s.

By the 19th century – compounds were added that turned the smoke black or white, with white signaling a new Pope.

1903 was the first time that smoke was used in modern times and it has been ever since.

Now, two stoves are used – one to burn the ballots and the other to burn the color compound.

A bell is also rung to signal a new pope to remove any confusion.

Burning ballots maintains confidentiality in the Cardinal’s vote while communicating that vote’s results to those in St. Peter’s Square and the world.