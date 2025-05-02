Tri-State Area Seeing Impacts Of Manure Runoff

MIDWEST, (WOWO) — Tri-State communities are among those facing growing concerns about manure contributing to toxic byproducts in drinking water.

A new Environmental Working Group report finds nearly 122 million people nationwide were exposed to unsafe levels of disinfection byproducts between 2019 and 2023.

Midwest Director Anne Schechinger says chlorine treatment, meant to make water safe, can create new risks when it reacts with organic material like manure.

Approximately 6,000 water systems tested high for trihalomethanes, or TTHMs, chemicals linked to cancer and birth defects.

Researchers stress the problem is widespread, reaching big cities and small towns.