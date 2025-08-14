U.S. Alcohol Survey

NATIONAL, (WOWO) — In 2015, 28 percent of U.S. adults said that even moderate alcohol consumption is a health risk.

A decade later, that number has jumped to 53 percent.

And the increase is being driven by a growing number of younger adults who say even one or two drinks a day can have adverse affects on your health.

More people are also abstaining completely.

54 percent of those surveyed by Gallup say they do drink—either wine, beer or spirits…..but that’s the lowest number than at any point in the past 3 decades.