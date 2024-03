FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The jugs will go toward a new Buddy Bench to be installed at Citizens Square to recognize Mayor Tom Henry.

Residents may drop off the jugs at the Biggby Coffee at Georgetown during normal business hours, March 9th through the 23rd.

Local resident Sammie Vance founded the Buddy Bench initiative in 2017 at the age of eight as an easy way for kids to find companionship.

